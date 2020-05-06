Shoutout for shoppers in small town SA as R1m is raised for Covid-19 fund

Shoppers at Shoprite Middelburg in Mpumalanga made the single biggest contribution to the fund, consistently donating more than R1,500 a day since end-March, said the Shoprite Group.

Among the other top contributing Shoprite stores are Kokstad in KwaZulu-Natal and Mahikeng in the North West.

Checkers Mahikeng came out tops among the Checkers stores countrywide, followed by its supermarkets in the Kalahari Mall in Upington and in Kathu, both in the Northern Cape.

Among the Usave stores, Christiana in the North West collected the most money followed by Wesselsbron and Theunissen, both in the Free State.

The Shoprite Group has matched its customers’ contributions with another R1m, bringing the total raised for the fund to R3m, after the company's initial R1m donation in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's call for help at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown.