Ministers are held to account, Ramaphosa tells lawyers who question command council

This is the reply the presidency gave to two advocates who had expressed concern about the "questionable establishment, structure and functions" of the national command council (NCC) on the coronavirus, as well as the noticeable lack of transparency from the government about the body.

In a reply to the lawyers, director-general in the presidency Cassius Lubisi on Monday said cabinet members were accountable collectively and individually to parliament for the exercise of their powers and performance of their functions.

Lubisi said President Cyril Ramaphosa assigned administration of legislation and powers or functions entrusted by legislation to other members of the cabinet in terms of the constitution.

He said: "No rules exist to direct the cabinet on how it organises its work to ensure the best possible co-ordination of its members and ideal means of fulfilling their functions."

Lubisi said the cabinet made these choices, for example in the creation of clusters such as the economic cluster.