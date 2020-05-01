Police investigate KZN premier Sihle Zikalala for alleged lockdown breach

Police have confirmed they are investigating whether KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala contravened the Disaster Management Act when he held a gathering in Clairwood, south of Durban, on Monday.

National police spokesman Brig Vish Naidoo was not immediately available to comment, but on Friday morning he told Eyewitness News police were looking into Zikhala's alleged breach of the lockdown regulations.

"I can confirm a case was opened against a senior politician in KwaZulu-Natal who is alleged to have arranged a gathering at a hospital in the province. The matter is with the SA Police Service and we are currently investigating it in terms of the regulations of the Disaster Management Act."

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is seeking legal advice on how to act against Zikalala.

"We believe he did contravene the lockdown regulations when he held a rally. We are exploring many options on how to respond, and we are taking legal opinion. By next week, we will have a way forward," said provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu

He said the premier had put the lives of health workers at risk.

"We can see from the videos it was a rally. Workers stood out there for hours," Zulu said.