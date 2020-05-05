'The attacks on minister Dlamini-Zuma are baseless, unfounded and border on malicious': Khusela Diko

President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko has come out in defence of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma after attacks levelled against her over the U-turn on the ban of cigarettes sales.

On Wednesday, the co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister made the surprise announcement that the ban on tobacco would remain in place when the country moved to level 4 lockdown.

Dlamini-Zuma backtracked on the initial announcement made earlier by Ramaphosa, citing several reasons that included health issues.

TimesLIVE reported that she came under fire and was criticised by many, including DA's leader John Steenhuisen, who accused Dlamini-Zuma of working with the alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni also said he does not support the continued ban on cigarette sales.