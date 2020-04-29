South Africa

Cape Town convention centre to be 800-bed Covid-19 hospital

By staff reporter - 29 April 2020 - 13:53
Cape Town International Convention Centre is being converted into a temporary Covid-19 hospital.
Image: cticc via Google

Cape Town International Convention Centre is being converted into a temporary hospital with room for 800 patients.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said on Wednesday the hospital would make up most of the province's predicted 1,000-bed shortfall at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story.

-TimesLIVE

