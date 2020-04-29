Cape Town convention centre to be 800-bed Covid-19 hospital
Cape Town International Convention Centre is being converted into a temporary hospital with room for 800 patients.
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said on Wednesday the hospital would make up most of the province's predicted 1,000-bed shortfall at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is a developing story.
-TimesLIVE
