Western Cape farming town emerges as Covid-19 hotspot with 100 cases

The number of people with Covid-19 in the Cape Town township of Khayelitsha has grown by almost 250% in the past week.

In his daily bulletin on Tuesday, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said Khayelitsha had 205 cases at 5pm on Monday — up 247% on a week earlier and 30% in the past 24 hours.

Overall, the Western Cape has 1,778 confirmed cases — up 4.6% in the past 24 hours.

Two more deaths have brought the fatalities to 35.

Winde said the latest patients to die were men aged 79 and 58. Both had comorbidities.