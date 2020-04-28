Covid-19 infections continue to rise behind bars, prisons record 129 cases

10 prison workers and one inmate at the Kgosi Mampuru II prison in Pretoria.

“Kgosi Mampuru II is being monitored closely as positive cases involving remand detainees are now at two,” said department of correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“Mass screening and testing has helped as the spread can now be contained and prevented from spreading to other sections,” he said.

The Eastern Cape remained the hardest hit, with 35 officials and 56 inmates testing positive. Only a single recovery has been recorded.

In the Western Cape, 31 officials and one inmate have tested positive.

“Containment and treatment is under way in the Western Cape as positive cases continue to increase,” said Nxumalo.

In Limpopo, no inmates were found to have the virus but two officials tested positive. One official has since recovered.

In Gauteng, two inmates and one official have the virus.

At the department's head office, one official has the virus.