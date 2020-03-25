Migrants' grim deaths a prod for all to improve economies: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has bemoaned the deaths of 64 suspected migrants who had stowed away in a truck heading for SA.

The truck with an airtight container was discovered on Tuesday by Mozambican authorities and was believed to be en route from Malawi.

Ramaphosa, as chairperson of the AU, said on Wednesday that this was a “devastating tragedy for our continent”.

Media reports suggest 14 migrants survived the tragedy.

“This incident reminds us of the continuing toll exacted by the movement of people across our continent who face grave danger as they undertake these journeys in which illicit networks play a role,” Ramaphosa said.