Cuba makes rural Dr's dream a reality

When Nhlanhla Khuzwayo would walk the hallways of his high school in rural Nongoma, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, with a name tag that read "Dr Khuzwayo" he was not at all fazed that his teachers and his fellow pupils didn't believe his dreams would come true.

"In high school, I used to write a name tag that said Dr Khuzwayo, and people would laugh at me because the environment I grew up in was a rural area and people never thought a doctor would come out of this area.

"They would laugh at me and say I was being dramatic," said Khuzwayo.

Little did those pupils and teachers know that seven years after "Dr Khuzwayo" left high school with his paper name tag, he would be coming back to SA one step closer to trading that name tag in for a stethoscope and a pair of scrubs.

Now 24, Khuzwayo was part of the 126 University of KwaZulu-Natal students who recently returned home after spending five years studying medicine in Cuba as part of the Nelson Mandela-Fidel Castro medical student training programme.

Losing his mother at a young age and having no relationship with his father meant Khuzwayo was passed from relative to relative.

He was assisted financially and emotionally by his late brother and a British couple from his church.

"I am grateful because the way I grew up, people never really took notice or cared about me; because I had no parents, they never thought anything good would come from me. If my brother was here, I know he would be proud," said Khuzwayo.

Known for its blends of and influences from Spanish and African cuisine, Khuzwayo said the food in Cuba was perhaps the most bitter pill to swallow. It was a conversation, via Facebook messenger, with another Mandela/Castro alumni that helped him realise it wasn't all about the food.

"I was complaining to him, and he said to me, no one in life is successful because of what they eat. You can't complain about the food and the things you see there, you won't be successful because you ate a nice plate of food.