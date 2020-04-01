Crisis lays bare how government has failed the poor people of this country

This statement rings true when one looks at the impact of Covid-19 and how one's ability to protect themselves from contracting the virus or even taking care of themselves with the virus has a lot to do with class - which is closely intertwined with race.

Covid-19 has a much smaller chance of rapidly spreading in leafy suburbs. The picture is likely to be different in townships and informal settlements, with higher, dense populations.

A video of a man who lives in an informal settlement made the rounds on social media. He spoke to the soldiers and said he has no access to sanitiser, toilets in his community are utilised by multiple other people, so this lockdown is irrelevant to him - as his lived conditions and of those around him are not conducive to social distancing and other hygienic requirements. And he is right.

The scenario this man paints exposes the consequences of government's failure to deal with structural and socioeconomic challenges . I think the seeming despondence of some citizens is rooted in the state's disregard of their communities during "normal" times. This is the double whammy impoverished people are facing. This perennial failure of government's service to them is compounded by this virus.

Communities without running water. It's not a new problem. Overcrowded communities sharing mobile, unhygienic ablution facilities? Not a new problem.