Lawley residents take city of Johannesburg to ConCourt

One of the residents of Lawley, south of Johannesburg, whose 11-roomed house was razed to the ground during last week's evictions says she spent close to R500,000 on the incomplete property.

Mpho Mufadi, who is an accountant, moved into Lakeview informal settlement in Lawley in 2018 and she has been gradually building her home since then, until it was demolitioned by the Red Ants last week Thursday. By that time the house was "90% complete".

Mufadi's lawyer, Lucky Mhlanga of Precious Muleya Attorneys, told Sowetan that on the day of the demolition, Mufadi was compelled to take care of her sister Daphney Madzhasi who had collapsed due to trauma.

Mhlanga said Mufadi had already purchased material to complete her home, but was delayed by the lockdown.

"She is now stranded. She is traumatised by the whole thing. Every time we speak about this, she breaks down in tears. The demolition of her home has really traumatised her. A friend of hers gave her a place to sleep. She rescued nothing from that home. She was not given an opportunity to take some of her belongings," Mhlanga said.