Mpumalanga man wounds girlfriend before shooting dead her mom and then himself

A Mpumalanga man shot and critically injured his girlfriend and then shot dead her mother before turning the gun on himself after leading police on a high-speed chase on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said according to reports, an argument broke out between two men aged 35 and 41, at a mine site at Phola in Ogies near Witbank.

“Their heated argument continued whereby the 41-year-old drew a firearm and tried to shoot at the other man but failed. The man then moved to where the woman [his girlfriend] was working and fired several shots, injuring her.

“The victim was rushed to hospital for medical assistance. He then drove to Hlalanikahle at Vosman where he fatally shot the victim’s mother and paramedics certified her dead at the scene,” Hlathi said.

Members of the community notified police about the incident and a manhunt was launched.