South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA at 8.30pm

By Staff Reporter - 21 April 2020 - 19:14
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to update the nation at 8.30pm on Tuesday night.
Image: Siya Duda / GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8.30pm, the presidency said.

In a statement, his spokesperson Khusela Diko said that the address would be about the "additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic".

SA is currently entering the back end of a national lockdown, which was brought into effect on March 26.

According to figures provided on Tuesday night, there were 3,465 confirmed Covid-19 infections across SA, and 58 deaths. More than 1,000 people had recovered.

-TimesLIVE

