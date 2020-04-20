South Africa

South Africans still stranded in Egypt despite promise of repatriation flight

By Ernest Mabuza - 20 April 2020 - 14:48
South Africans in Egypt are still waiting for official word about when they will be repatriated to SA. File photo.
South Africans in Egypt are still waiting for official word about when they will be repatriated to SA. File photo.
Image: THE TIMES/MOELETSI MABE

Forty-three South Africans stranded in Egypt since the lockdown started on March 27 are growing increasingly anxious about their return to SA.

Last week, plans for their repatriation hit a snag when their flight planned for April 14 was cancelled because SA Airways (SAA) didn't have landing rights.

Another plan hatched last week was for the South Africans in Egypt to charter a flight to Morocco to join fellow South Africans in that country for a flight back to SA. That plan did not materialise because they could not afford the R800,000 needed for the charter flight.

On Saturday, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) announced that the South Africans stranded in Egypt would be picked up on that day (April 18) and repatriated to SA.

Dirco said the two SAA flights would depart from Frankfurt in Germany on April 18.

“The second flight will be diverted to Egypt to pick up 34 (sic) of our people stranded in that country,” the department said in the statement issued on Saturday.

However, South Africans in Egypt said on Sunday the group was not given details about the planned flight.

“It was posted in the newspapers but we have not received any information. We are puzzled as it claims we are 34 people when  we are actually 43,” Melissa Schnettler, one of the South Africans stranded in Egypt, said on Sunday.

Schnettler said this was the group's fifth “maybe” flight.

When asked to explain the statement issued on Saturday, Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said according to Edries Ebrahim, who is co-ordinating the repatriations from Dirco's command centre, SAA changed its flight after the department's statement had been issued.

SAA cited technical/operational reasons for changing the flight schedule, Monyela said.

“It looks like the flight is only going there today (Monday)," Monyela said.

However, Schnettler was still not satisfied with the explanation from Dirco.

“Well if it is today, we do not know anything,” Schnettler said on Monday afternoon.

South Africans in Morocco offer to pay to get those stranded in Egypt home

South Africans holed up in Morocco, where a flight is being arranged to repatriate them to SA, have offered to assist in sharing the cost to charter ...
News
3 days ago

SA citizens stuck in Egypt balk at R800,000 cost of charter flight

Forty-three citizens stranded in Egypt, whose flight home on Tuesday, was abruptly cancelled after they paid R7,000 each, now face a whopping bill to ...
News
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers
X