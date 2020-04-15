Seven more Covid-19 deaths in SA, as cases climb to 2,506

On Tuesday, Mkhize said in a statement that there were 2,415 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across SA - an increase in 143 cases from the day before.

Of the new cases announced on Wednesday, Mkhize said the majority were in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KZN. These provinces have the highest number of confirmed cases at 930, 657 and 519 respectively.

There are 199 cases in the Eastern Cape, 97 in the Free State, 25 in Limpopo, 23 in the North West, 22 in Mpumalanga and 16 in the Northern Cape.

Explaining the jump in the number of deaths - the single biggest daily increase announced to date - Mkhize said the department had been looking into cases that were not initially reported as being linked to Covid-19 but as tests were done and the results became known, these deaths were reclassified.

The deaths were reported as: