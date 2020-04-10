Ramaphosa's cabinet takes 33% pay cut
President Cyril Ramaphosa, his entire executive and provincial premiers will take a 33% pay cut for the next three months.
The money — which totals about R13.4m — will be donated to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.
Ramaphosa made the announcement on Thursday night after saying the national lockdown would be extended by two weeks to the end of April.
The pay cut gesture was in line with all of those who have donated their private funds to the Solidarity Fund, which has so far raised more than R2bn, he said.
“In support of this effort, we have decided that the president, deputy president, ministers and deputy ministers will each take a one-third cut in their salaries for the next three months.
“This portion of their salaries will be donated to the Solidarity Fund.”
SA's 28 cabinet ministers each earn R200,000 a month, before deductions. The 34 deputy ministers earn R165,000. Ramaphosa is paid close to R260,000 a month, while his deputy, David Mabuza, earns about R235,000. The nine provincial premiers each earn R188,000.
The president called on other high-earning public servants and those in the private sector to join the club and sacrifice part of their earnings in favour of the fund set up to combat the virus.
The call is probably directed at directors-general, MPs, and executives at state-owned and private companies.