Ekurhuleni metro cop found guilty of murdering innocent bystander in 2017

A metro cop who shot and killed an innocent bystander while in pursuit of other suspects was found guilty of murder on Tuesday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Moses Dlamini said on Wednesday that the high court in Johannesburg found Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) officer Vusi Myeni, 43, guilty on Tuesday for the murder of Sthembiso Tshabalala, 33, on February 18 2017.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE previously reported that Myeni, in plain clothes, was driving an unmarked Nissan Hardbody bakkie when he approached two occupants of a red VW Golf to ask the driver why he had parked facing oncoming traffic.