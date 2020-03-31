Security guard appears in court over fatal shooting of Vosloorus man

A security guard who was arrested after he and an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer allegedly gunned down a 40-year-old man in Vosloorus on Saturday appeared at the Boksburg regional court on Tuesday morning.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Siphiwe George Ndlovu was charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of live ammunition.

Mjonondwane said Ndlovu's matter was postponed to April 8 for a formal bail application. "The charges against the EMPD officer are yet to be rolled out in court pending investigation."

Sibusiso Amos, who died on the scene at his home on Sunday, was shot together with his four nephews aged between five and 11 who are receiving medical care at Botshelong Hospital.

Amos's aunt Nomayeza Amos said the family were relieved with the arrest. "However, we remain heartbroken, especially with a police officer involved in this brutal killing."