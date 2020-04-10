'If it wasn’t for well-wishers l don’t know what my wife and I would eat'

Sipho Majola, a 59-year-old waste picker from Benoni, says news of the lockdown reduced him to tears because it meant he could no longer move freely to collect recyclable materials.

“When I heard about the lockdown and how our selling points would be closed for 21 days (since extended to end April), my eyes filled with tears, wondering what my wife and I would eat,” he says.

Majola and his wife live in one of the old railway houses next to the Benoni train station.

He has been a waste picker for more than five years. He says he came to Gauteng more than 20 years ago from the Eastern Cape to find work, but only managed to find occasional piecemeal jobs. He eventually started collecting waste material in and around Benoni, and sold it in town to survive.