Good Samaritans empty street vendors' stands ahead of lockdown

With uncertainty brewing about how people with informal small businesses will make a living during the 21-day lockdown, some South Africans have made it their mission to buy from hawkers and empty their stands..

In a bid to challenge others to do the same, they are taking pictures of their good deeds and sharing them on social media.

Two men from Delmas, Pancho Masango Mkungu and Patrick Gossa, took part in the challenge.

Mkungu said some hawkers had closed shop for the day as he and Gossa managed to buy up all their stock.

Vegetables, fruit, boiled eggs, snacks, sweets, biscuits and cold drinks were among the items that were being sold.