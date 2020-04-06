Criminal charges opened against man who claimed Covid-19 swabs are contaminated

Criminal charges have formally been opened against a Cape Town man who claimed that the swabs used to test for Covid-19 were themselves contaminated with the coronavirus.

The charge were laid on Monday by DA MP Siviwe Gwarube, who said spreading fake news was against the Covid-19 disaster management regulations and warned of potential jail time for anyone found guilty of doing so.

“The regulations are clear that transgressors can be jailed for up to six months. Laying these criminal charges is meant to send a strong message to South Africans that the spreading of fake news will not be tolerated,” she said.

Gwarube said the mass screenings currently being rolled out in various parts of South Africa were an important step towards understanding the true extent and reach of local transmissions. She said the health department needed to reach people where they are in order to screen them and refer them to the nearest health facility for full testing.