Premier Alan Winde reports man to police for saying Covid-19 swabs are contaminated

The man took to Facebook on Sunday claiming that Covid-19 swabs in the country have been contaminated.

The man said in a video that the government would be sending thousands of officials “door to door” to test citizens for Covid-19. “Do not under any circumstances allow them to test them. There is a possibility that the swabs are contaminated with Covid-19. If they stick the swabs into your mouth and up your nose‚ there is a strong possibility to spread the virus. Don’t take the risk. Deny being tested‚” he said.

Winde said he had reported the matter to the police on Sunday but had not formally laid a charge.

“We strongly condemn spreading fake news. The Western Cape government has released messaging on our social media channels to indicate that the content of the video is false.