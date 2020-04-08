Eastern Cape councillor nabbed for issuing illegal travel permits

A councillor who wanted to remain anonymous said a ward councillor who was given 50 permits made duplicates and people are now walking freely.

"These councillors are taking advantage of the vulnerable people instead of helping government to curb Covid-19 by reducing the number of people travelling from their villages to town or those who wanted to travel outside Matatiele. They saw the lockdown as a business venture for them," he said.

Councillor Nomasomi Mshuqwana said ward councillors were each given 50 travel permits forms.

"The permits were to help a person in case they wanted to visit a doctor or if there was something they wanted to do in town. We have different checkpoints where police are stationed and it was discovered that a number of permits were signed by one ward councillor," Mshuqwana said.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said police were doing their own investigations into the matter.