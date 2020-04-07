Initiative provides free, safe beds for health workers during pandemic

Two doctors who need safe accommodation during the Covid-19 pandemic — offered at no cost by Ubuntu Beds to health-care workers on the front lines — will be the first to check in on Tuesday in Johannesburg.

Ubuntu Beds has more than 2,000 beds available, and by Monday night about 500 health-care workers from six provinces had applied for accommodation.

“The numbers are always growing. Most of them want to move out of their homes to protect their loved ones from the risk of infection,” said Kim Whitaker, founder of Ubuntu Beds. “Many people commute back and forth to hospitals in public transport and this is a concern for patients.”

Whitaker has recovered from a mild case of Covid-19 after arriving back from Germany on March 11.

Whitaker got the idea to offer sponsored beds after listening to an Italian hotelier — at the epicentre of thousands of deaths in Lombardy — on a Zoom call talking about what he wished he had done two or three weeks before the crisis hit.