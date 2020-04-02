Coronavirus symptoms: how to tell the difference between a dry and a wet cough

It’s safe to say the coronavirus has understandably made many people more than a little paranoid.

Runny nose? Oh no — it’s corona! Feeling a little dizzy — corona again. And then there is the issue of coughing. But not just any cough — a dry cough.

A dry cough is one of the three most common symptoms associated with Covid-19, according to the World Health Organisation. The other two are fever and tiredness.

But what exactly is a dry cough? And how do you tell the difference between a dry cough and a wet one, which is also known as a productive or chesty cough?