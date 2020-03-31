Anglo American at loggerheads with EFF over 'return to work' request during lockdown

Anglo American has summoned mineworkers back to work at the Sishen iron ore mine in the Northern Cape after getting approval from the minister of mineral resources and energy.

The move has irked the EFF in the province. The party accused the company of being reckless with the lives of employees.

In an internal communication seen by SowetanLIVe's sister publication TimesLIVE, the company said it was cleared to have 50% of staff members at work.

Some of the workforce were requested to “prepare to return to work” during the lockdown.

“On March 23, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement announcing a national lockdown,” read a letter by Sihen mine general manager Andre Roux.