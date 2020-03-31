Mpumalanga government on mission to feed poor during Covid-19 lockdown

"So, we're anticipating to have the number of people going up very high and have added to the supply. We are targeting at least 80,000 households that are going to need food. Even if the number goes up we are ready," said Mahlalela.

He said the department has created a toll-free line where members of the public can call for help and those wanting to donate can also call.

"We have a database of all the people we supply and this time around they are not going to come to the centers but we will deliver to their houses. However, those new people who might need help during this period are also welcome to call our food distribution center and ask to be catered for.

"We have a company that works with us, called Kago Yabana Foundation, which will be doing the distribution along with officials from the department," said Mahlalela.

Speaking on behalf of Kago Yabana Foundation, Sandile Mokgope told Sowetan due to the vastness of the province, they have partnered with other small businesses to help them carry out the work.