South Africa

University of Cape Town confirms sixth case of Covid-19

By staff reporter - 02 April 2020 - 12:55
Three UCT staff and three students have now tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: UCT @UCTStudent via Twitter

The University of Cape Town (UCT) on Thursday confirmed a sixth case of Covid-19.

Three staff members and three students have now tested positive for the virus.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said the institution was “advised that a third student tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday [March 29]”.

The student is receiving medical support and identified contacts were traced and advised to go into quarantine,” he said. “UCT has now had six cases of Covid-19 — three staff members and three students. All individuals who tested positive immediately went into self-isolation for 14 days, and all their identified contacts went into quarantine as soon as they were traced.”

The university wished affected staff and students a speedy return to good health.

“UCT will provide weekly updates on confirmed cases in the university community,” added Moholola.

The university announced its fifth confirmed case of Covid-19 on Friday, shortly after revealing amended plans for the second semester, which include scrapping exams.

-TimesLIVE

