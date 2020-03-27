UCT announces fifth Covid-19 case, plus amended plans for term two

The University of Cape Town on Friday announced its fifth confirmed case of Covid-19.

The announcement came shortly after the university announced its amended plans for the second semester, which include the scrapping of exams.

Spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “In a fifth case of Covid-19 at the University of Cape Town, a student has tested positive for the virus.

“UCT previously confirmed four other cases — four staff members and a student. Unlike the previous four cases, this case was confirmed in KwaZulu-Natal.”

The KwaZulu-Natal health department had confirmed the case, said Moholola, and was caring for the student and conducting contact tracing.

The university has rapidly revised its plans for the second term – amending dates in light of the lockdown.

Last week, the executive leadership announced that it was going to move teaching and learning online for semester two, and said that the term would start on April 6, beginning with four days of orientation for online learning.

But on Friday, new dates were announced in a campus communication from Professor Lis Lange, UCT's deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning.

She said the lockdown announcement had given the executive a “better view of how the academic calendar will change at the university, when the term will restart, and how teaching and learning will take place”.