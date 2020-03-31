Water cuts at Durban children's home put staff and children in danger

A children's home in Malvern, Durban, where 60 children and 30 workers are under lockdown, has been forced to use swimming-pool water and buy bottled water after having no water supply for three days in the past week.

​Vanessa Theophilus, director of the Ethelbert Child and Youth Care Centre, told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the home woke to no water on Tuesday.

“We've got 60 children with about 30 staff who are on lockdown. We have had no water sporadically from last Monday night. The water supply comes and goes,” she said. “It is putting us under tremendous pressure. We are dealing with children who are infected with or affected by HIV/Aids.

“For three days within a period of seven days, we have had no water.”