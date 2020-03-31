Lockdown back on screen during lockdown

In a contrary situation, drama series Lockdown returns to the small screen during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

The drama series returns by popular demand with season 5 on April 6 at 8pm. The new episodes premiered on the Showmax streaming platform earlier in the year.

Lockdown returns with the usual suspects, governor Deborah Banda (played by Pamela Nomvete), MaZet (played by Thandeka Dawn King), Tyson (played by Lorcia Cooper Khumalo), Slenda (played by Nomsa Buthelezi) and the dangerous Maki (played by Linda Sebezo).

The show’s creator and producer Mandla Ngcongwane promises an exciting and dramatic season for the viewers who are sitting at home.

“I’m dumbstruck by the turn of events. I see the hashtag trending, the memes and the jokes. South Africans are comedic by nature, but everyone is scared about what’s next. There is a lot of fear, but life goes on. I take it one day at a time.”

Ngcongwane added:“The beauty is the art of storytelling and filmmaking. How we shoot the scenes, the look, the camera work, and the authenticity. There are cliff-hangers in every episode to leave you shocked, crying and entertained. We have been happy to retain our lead Pamela Nomvete, who is in a vulnerable position in this season.”

In the new season, the no-nonsense Banda, who is pregnant, continues with her devious ways.

Ngcongwane said: “She is pregnant and some man must take the fall, and so her devious scheming and planning will unfold. Also, one of our big leads falls in love. A love story is what has been lacking on Lockdown so watch out for that very interesting relationship.”

He said the secret to the success of Lockdown is how different its world is to real life. “You don’t see life in prison every day. It’s a lockdown, and the irony is that Mzansi is in a lockdown. The status quo changes, the feelings are unsure and people are confined to a certain space which is like their prison. So every Monday when viewers watch Lockdown, it will be like they are in prison. This situation is unlike any other.”