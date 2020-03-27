South Africa

'Doing it for my country' - essential services workers proud to be part of the solution

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 27 March 2020 - 15:42
It was work as usual for Joburg's Pikitup team. Thokozani Mjoli, a garbage collector, said he was thrilled to be considered an essential services worker who 'served the country, no matter what'.
It was work as usual for Joburg's Pikitup team. Thokozani Mjoli, a garbage collector, said he was thrilled to be considered an essential services worker who 'served the country, no matter what'.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo

As millions of South Africans stayed home on Friday, the first day of a 21-day nationwide lockdown, essential services workers had to wake up as early as 4am to report for duty. 

These include health workers, cashiers, petrol attendants and garbage collectors.

Rubbish trucks from the Johannesburg’s waste management company, Pikitup, moved swiftly through the streets of Soweto on Friday, with no law-enforcement officials in sight.

Thokozani Mjoli, a garbage collector, said he was thrilled to be considered an essential services worker who “served the country, no matter what”. 

“It feels good to do something good for the country, especially now that there is a big crisis. We can’t say no, the country needs us, no matter what,” he said. 

Mjoli said if he and his colleagues downed their tools, the country would not be able to operate.

“It shows we are important, if we stopped working the country would stink.”

Petrol attendant Vuyani Zikalala echoed similar sentiments: “It’s nice to know we are needed all the time.” 

Unlike Mjoli, Zikalala said he would have preferred to visit his KwaZulu-Natal home to spend quality time with his family. 

“This week has been really busy for us. We helped many people who were travelling to their homes across the country. That reminded me I have not been home in two years because it’s always busy,” he said.

A nurse at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE she had to leave her home as early as 4am because she was not sure she would get transport. She usually leaves around 6am. 

“There was a lot of confusion about public transport operating. I had to make it a point to  wake up early because thousands of people rely on our services, especially with this pandemic. Everybody is anxious,” she said.  

Unlike others, she said, she would not be able to cope if she had to stay at home.

“Yhoo! What would I possibly do at home for 21 days? I would probably die,” she joked.  

Buhle Samuels hits back after being dragged for 'Covid-19 sarcasm'

Buhle Samuels' attempt at humour during these uncertain Covid-19 times has backfired.
Pic of The Day
10 hours ago

Covid-19 scare sends two cabinet ministers into self-isolation

At least two cabinet ministers are self-isolating after an official who accompanied them on a trip to DRC two weeks ago has tested positive for ...
News
1 day ago

Department of science and innovation contributes R12m towards Covid-19 interventions

The department of science and innovation have made available R12m and will redirect an additional R30m to Covid-19 interventions.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
X