'Unite to fight this pandemic': Outa and Cope on Covid-19 lockdown

Civil rights group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the Congress of the People (Cope) have welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national lockdown.

On Monday night, Ramaphosa said a lockdown was necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19.

South Africans would have to “stay at home” from midnight on Thursday until April 16.

“We have seen over the past few days how this coronavirus spreads rapidly. When President Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster [on March 15], the number of infections was sitting at 61. Today, we are at 402 infections,” said Cope’s Dennis Bloem.

He said the lockdown was in the best interest of the people as it could save thousands of lives.