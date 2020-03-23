South Africa

IN PICS | Soldiers arrive at Rand Light Infantry in Johannesburg

By Staff Reporter - 23 March 2020 - 18:45
A general view of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members arriving at Rand Light Infantry on March 23, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. According to media reports, buses of SANDF members have been spotted along Jan Smuts Avenue in Craighall ahead of President Ramaphosa’s speech reportedly to combat COVID-19.
Image: Gallo Images/Dino Lloyd

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) took to social media on Monday afternoon to confirm that soldiers arriving in Johannesburg was “part of normal preparations” to “support” the government.

The SANDF said on its official Twitter account that it was part of a “mobilisation phase”.

“The SANDF would like to confirm that the soldiers seen in Johannesburg is part of the SANDF's mobilisation phase as part of normal preparations for support to Government and it is not a deployment as speculated. The SANDF would like to appeal to the public to remain calm.”

This came as President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to address the nation at 7.30pm on Monday night amid speculation that the state was considering a 21-day lockdown to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Contacted for more information, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE he could not talk at the moment.

- TimesLIVE

