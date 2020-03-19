Coronavirus: SA's number of confirmed cases surpasses 150

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has reached 150.

This as the health department stated on Wednesday that the number of local transmissions was growing.

“The level of infections has now risen to 150 and that for us is concerning because that already tells us if you extrapolate that it could start rising in greater numbers,”

Ramaphosa said on Thursday. He said the rise reinforces government’s call for social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. Ramaphosa’s announcement indicates that the amount of confirmed cases increased by 34 in a day.

The president was addressing the media after his meeting with church leaders on a way forward to implement government’s ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

Ramaphosa described his meeting with religious leaders as constructive as there was an agreement to cancel big meetings and services to prevent mass infection.

Head of the SA Council of Churches Bishop Malusi Mpulwana condemned religious leaders who have been resisting government’s calls for social distancing.

“Churches who refuse to do this could face charges of endangering (people’s lives),” he said. Mpulwana said this situation with the coronavirus was “worse than war”.

Leaders of other religious bodies came out in support of government’s efforts. Maulana Ebrahim Bham, representing the Muslim faith, said some mosques have suspended prayers in congregation while in other areas, congregations have been limited to smaller areas.

The Anglican Church, the Dutch Reform Church and the Nazareth Baptist Church have also committed to support government’s efforts.

Ramaphosa said the meeting decided that there should be a national day of prayer to overcome the spread of the pandemic.