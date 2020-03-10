Vodacom agrees to cut mobile data prices

The agreement is likely to be seen as a victory for consumers, whose social media campaign against expensive data gained traction in 2017

Vodacom has reached an agreement with the country’s competition watchdog to reduce its mobile data prices.

One of the initiatives SA’s largest mobile operator will institute is cutting the cost of its 1GB monthly bundle from R149 to “no more than” R99, a 34% reduction, from April 1 2020.

Vodacom group CEO Shameel Joosub said the operator will introduce a range of initiatives that will result in R2.7bn in additional savings for customers. “This forms part of a broader Vodacom group programme to create a social contract with its stakeholders that will address pressing societal challenges in each of the markets in which it operates,” he said.