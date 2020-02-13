Vodacom, MTN and Cell C should give free data to poor households

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday mobile operators like MTN, Vodacom and Cell C will soon have to give free data, discounts and airtime to poor households.

The president made the announcement in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday evening.

In line with these new regulations being worked on by the competition authorities, mobile operators will have to allow free access to educational and other public interest websites.

He said a market inquiry into data services was the basis for measures to reduce costs to consumers.