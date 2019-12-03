South Africans pay more for data: See by how much here

“The strategy in SA for the two dominant operators has been to maintain the high pricing levels of 30-day prepaid data bundles despite headline price reductions by challenger networks. This is in stark contrast to their behaviour in other African markets in which they operate, where there have been reductions in the 30-day prepaid data bundle prices.

“This indicates that they are more capable of price discrimination strategies in SA where they dominate,” said the report.

The Competition Commission found that poorer consumers were faced with little option but to resort to purchasing short-validity bundles in pursuit of lower prices, but this is no answer as it did not provide them with continual data access at affordable prices.

“The provisional report identified that consistent with the benchmarking, lower-income consumers who purchased smaller data bundles were faced with inexplicably higher costs per megabyte (MB) relative to consumers who purchased much larger data bundles.

“This pattern of price discrimination is illustrated in the figure for Vodacom’s 30-day data bundles, which shows that pricing per MB for smaller bundles is multiple times the price per MB of larger bundles, even if the absolute cost is lower,” the report said.