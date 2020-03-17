Mayday! Coronavirus case suspected aboard the good ship Corona

The cargo ship MV Corona is under quarantine in Cape Town harbour because of a coronavirus scare.

The general cargo carrier has featured prominently on social media in recent weeks due to its unfortunate name.

Now the joke has turned into reality, with two crew members in isolation - and one of them showing symptoms of Covid-19.

“The two crew members flew into the country from Istanbul, Turkey, on March 9. Only one of the two is showing signs of being ill. However, both have been placed into isolation on board the MV Corona,” said Transnet in a statement on Tuesday.