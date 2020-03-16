Coronavirus: SAA allows passengers one free flight change on key routes
SAA is offering customers one free change in reservations on selected international routes because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The routes applicable include those between Johannesburg and New York, Washington DC, Frankfurt, Munich and London. Itineraries must be rebooked by April 30 and travel completed by September 30.
“We will be regularly reviewing our policies during this challenging time to ensure our customers can continue to travel with confidence and added reassurance,” said Philip Saunders, SAA chief commercial officer.
The offer does not apply to Mango, SA Express or Airlink airlines.
The airline said last week that health and safety protocols had been ramped up aboard aircraft, focusing on touch points such as handles, seat belt buckles, tray tables and armrests. Hard surfaces such as lavatories, galley units and window shades are also thoroughly cleaned.
The airline's Airbus fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air filters that sift out and remove dust, bacteria, allergens and other unhygienic particles, said SAA.
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) said on Monday it had instituted strict hygiene controls at all airports, in addition to precautionary measures such as thermal screening on passengers entering the country.
This was being handled by the health department and port health. It included disinfection and hygiene control procedures, particularly at arrival gates, on buses and in passenger facilitation areas.
The number of hand-sanitising stations has been increased and the cleaning schedules of high-contact surfaces updated for more frequent sterilisation with ammonia and chlorine-based cleaning compounds, said Acsa.
Airport front-line staff have also been supplied with protective respiratory masks and gloves to minimise the risk of infection.
This article is part of our coronavirus coverage. Find the collection here.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.