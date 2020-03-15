Stormers coach John Dobson worried about the economic impact of the coronavirus

The fact that the Stormers lost to the Sharks is the least of Stormers coach John Dobson’s concerns as the cross-continental Super Rugby tournament has now been shut down due to coronavirus (Covid-19).

Super Rugby governing body Sanzaar announced an indefinite suspension of the tournament on the back of the growing fears with regards to the virus as New Zealand applied strict regulations for travellers who are going to the country.

The SA Super Rugby teams who were travelling in Australia in the form of the Bulls and the Lions are returning home.

Dobson said the economic impact of the shutdown of the tournament hasn’t been measured, even though that particular hand will be forced because of the severity of the disease.