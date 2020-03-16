UKZN suspends academic programme and looks at 'virtual lectures'

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) suspended its academic programme with immediate effect on Monday.

Vice-chancellor Prof Nana Poku said given the uncertainties surrounding timelines for normalisation, the university's managers had resolved to work with the senate to ensure all lectures were recorded and loaded on to virtual platforms as a matter of urgency.

"At this point, UKZN has not experienced any Covid-19 incidents that would be a cause for a change in normal operating procedures, and the university remains open and operational. However, management is cognisant of the president’s statement which has banned gatherings of more than 100 people and is seeking further guidance from the relevant ministries through Universities South Africa."