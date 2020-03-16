South Africa

Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown

By Orrin Singh - 16 March 2020 - 14:02
A mother and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19 in northern KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
A mother and daughter have tested positive for Covid-19 in northern KwaZulu-Natal. File photo.
Image: lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

A Grade R pupil at Richards Bay Primary School in northern KwaZulu-Natal has tested positive for Covid-19. 

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu confirmed the school was on lockdown after 17 pupils in the same class began showing potential symptoms of infection.

"We can confirm one Grade R leaner from Richards Bay Primary tested positive. We understand her mother works at one of the banks and deals with the foreign exchange of money."

Mshengu said the mother of the girl had also tested positive and would have subsequently passed the virus to her daughter, who tested positive on Sunday.

"Tests were released yesterday [Sunday] confirming the learner was positive.

"Seventeen of the learners at school are showing signs related to coronavirus. We received this info this morning and instructed that the school be locked down."

Sources at the school confirmed it had been locked down and that the education department was in touch with school officials. 

SowetanLIVE understands the pupil stopped attending school on Tuesday after being unwell for almost a week. 

The national health minister's spokesperson, Dr Lwazi Manzi, said the department was  not aware of the case. 

Namibia reports first two cases of coronavirus, imposes travel ban

Namibia is the latest in a growing list of sub-Saharan African countries to report their first cases of coronavirus.
News
2 days ago

Former NATO chief Javier Solana has coronavirus

Former NATO secretary-general Javier Solana is being treated at a Madrid hospital for coronavirus, a source close to the Spanish politician said ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over coronavirus

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on March 15 2020. This comes after the number of confirmed ...
News
8 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X