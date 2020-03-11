'We sleep & wake up in the dark': Mzansi 'defeated' by stage 4 loadshedding
Frustration is mounting on social media as Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday, after a power station unit at Koeberg tripped.
The power utility increased power cuts from stage 2 to stage 4 on Tuesday afternoon and announced that they would continue from 9am on Wednesday.
Eskom said the loss of 930MW in Koeberg resulted in further stain on the generation fleet, causing more intense power cuts.
“As the ageing fleet is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable, we advise South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice should there be any unexpected change in the generation system performance.”
Consumers were asked to use electricity sparingly to minimise further power cuts.
Frustrated social media users flooded Twitter with memes and messages.
Some said it was too much in a week when panic over the coronavirus had left everyone defeated.
Stage 4 will be implemented from 16:00 until 00:30. #Loadshedding #Stage4 pic.twitter.com/jhqDd6OJcy— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 10, 2020
the build up to stage 4 is shocking , sad too , going to be a dark drive home. #stage4— Ever@n7 (@ChettyEv) March 10, 2020
#Loadshedding greeting South Africans this morning pic.twitter.com/l4jUObFLAL— Mngane (@Tshepo77692114) March 9, 2020
Naai, Cyril. How can a person go sleep with loadshedding then wake up with loadshedding? Taking us for alles here.— Gasant Abarder (@GasantAbarder) March 11, 2020
We had to go to bed early last night coz of loadshedding. While getting ready for work now it goes again. I'm so naar! Niyadika @Eskom_SA— The Villager (@Penxenxe) March 11, 2020
Talk about owning your masters, South Africa owns its masters of the "get two for the price of one" strategy. Load shedding & Corona one time...No man ?— Daniel Flanagan (@ItsTheDoubleDF) March 10, 2020
Nothing more depleting than load shedding. No WiFi, no signal, no power. Vok man— Basetsana (@BassieM_) March 10, 2020
What @Eskom_SA did today was totally unacceptable we already have problems in SA.. #Stage4 ???masife once— Keneilwe Motaung (@Motaungbliss_94) March 10, 2020
Corona Virus, Load shedding and water disruptions for as long as 7 days pic.twitter.com/Q1tBl6qD71— Nomzamo Nene (@Nomzamo_Mkubu) March 10, 2020
Oh Nkosi! Help us! #Stage4 #loadshedding due to more breakdowns??♀️??♀️? When does it end? pic.twitter.com/rVqnYQz7Sv— Hlengz (@hlengz_hms) March 10, 2020
About today’s Loadshedding stage, it is a #Stage4 romantic dinners and witchcrafts. Use the dark times fruitfully. ?? pic.twitter.com/JSHK4yNSTW— Gamma Rays (@mdugama) March 10, 2020
Load shedding #stage4.take out the prama stove.#Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/3SMV1J0dYo— Tshifhiwa.LoraniMatodzi (@TshifhiwaLorani) March 10, 2020
I can't wait for 2024 South African general election results— KingS (@sandile_dladler) March 10, 2020
I want to see how smart South African are?#Stage4 pic.twitter.com/3qUfbGADZE
