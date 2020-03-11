South Africa

'We sleep & wake up in the dark': Mzansi 'defeated' by stage 4 loadshedding

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 11 March 2020 - 08:49
Load-shedding returned this week, with stage 4 set to be implemented from 9am on Wednesday.
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Frustration is mounting on social media as Eskom implemented stage 4 load-shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday, after a power station unit at Koeberg tripped.

The power utility increased power cuts from stage 2 to stage 4 on Tuesday afternoon and announced that they would continue from 9am on Wednesday.

Eskom said the loss of 930MW in Koeberg resulted in further stain on the generation fleet, causing more intense power cuts.

“As the ageing fleet is currently constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable, we advise South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice should there be any unexpected change in the generation system performance.”

Consumers were asked to use electricity sparingly to minimise further power cuts.

Frustrated social media users flooded Twitter with memes and messages.

Some said it was too much in a week when panic over the coronavirus had left everyone defeated.

