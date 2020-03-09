South Africa

Eskom ups load-shedding to stage 2 from 9am on Tuesday

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 09 March 2020 - 21:41
Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday.
Image: Eskom

Eskom said on Monday that it would continue implementing stage 1 load-shedding until Tuesday morning, but would then increase it to stage 2 from 9am.

"Load-shedding is likely to continue for the rest of the week. There have been further delays on some generation units that were expected to return to service today [Monday]. They will now only return during the course of the week," said the power utility.

"This has put additional pressure on the system and necessitated an increase in the stage of load-shedding."

As the ageing fleet remains constrained, unpredictable and vulnerable, Eskom advised South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change again at short notice should there be any unexpected change in the generation system performance.

"Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 12,371MW as at 6.10pm this afternoon and planned maintenance outages are at 4,728MW."

Consumers are urged to use electricity sparingly.

High risk of load-shedding on Sunday, Eskom warns

Eskom says the likelihood remains high that it may have to implement load-shedding at short notice on Sunday due to an increase in unplanned ...
News
1 day ago

Loadshedding likely on Saturday night: Eskom warns

Eskom has warned of the likelihood of load-shedding on Saturday evening and Sunday due to multiple generation trips overnight.
News
2 days ago

