Prosecutor changed in case of Carletonville caregiver who 'beat children at crèche'

The prosecutor in the case against a Carletonville caregiver who was filmed allegedly beating young children at Ninnie Neurons nursery school has been changed.

Nellie Senwametsi was scheduled to appear in the Oberholzer magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

“A new advocate has been appointed. He will consult the victims as well as the witnesses,” said Ngaa Murombedzi of Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA).