Let's end suffering of our children

Our lead story today tells of the horror of child abuse.

A teacher has been captured on camera assaulting toddlers with gay abandon at a preschool in Carletonville, western Gauteng.

A couple of spine-chilling videos showing the same teacher beating up the little ones have been doing the rounds on social media lately, bringing into sharp focus the shortcomings in what passes for early childhood development in our education system.

The teacher has since been arrested.

The unbelievable levels of sadism and cruelty visited on the defenceless little souls might have left them damaged for life.

It is the kind of thing that will leave many parents out there who have to leave their children in the care of others due to work commitments shaken.

It has also put the spotlight firmly on the state of early childhood development in SA.