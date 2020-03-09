Letters

China has done great to raise its profile, this time it needs faith to beat a virus

By reader letter - 09 March 2020 - 10:54
China has done great to raise its profile, this time it needs faith to beat a virus.
China has done great to raise its profile, this time it needs faith to beat a virus.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

China is one of those countries with religious intolerance.

From ancient times and even as recent as last year, there have been reports of Christians being persecuted and killed. Christian activity is highly regulated.

The government of China has been a model to follow for many countries, including Uganda and for the socialists within the tripartite alliance led by the ANC.

Part of the reason China is a good example of good governance for other countries is the massive economic growth it has recorded in the last 20 years. At first, the Chinese were seen by the North Americans, Europeans and white Africans as a country with inferior systems which produces cheap goods.

10 die at collapsed China coronavirus quarantine site, 23 remain trapped

Ten people have died and 23 remain trapped after the collapse of a hotel that was being used to quarantine people under observation for the ...
News
23 hours ago

However, the intelligence of the Chinese continued to prove this myth wrong until recently. The Chinese are now seen as a future global super force.

Still, as we speak today, China and all its intelligence has been confounded by a virus that has ravaged the country.

This virus not only threatens the world, but could have collapsed the Chinese economy. But this will not come to pass. It is good for humans to note that there are certain events, which are above human intelligence. Some things require supernatural intervention, but then again who believes this is true, at a time when the human is god?

Khotso Moleko,Mangaung

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
X