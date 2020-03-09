China has done great to raise its profile, this time it needs faith to beat a virus.

China is one of those countries with religious intolerance.

From ancient times and even as recent as last year, there have been reports of Christians being persecuted and killed. Christian activity is highly regulated.

The government of China has been a model to follow for many countries, including Uganda and for the socialists within the tripartite alliance led by the ANC.

Part of the reason China is a good example of good governance for other countries is the massive economic growth it has recorded in the last 20 years. At first, the Chinese were seen by the North Americans, Europeans and white Africans as a country with inferior systems which produces cheap goods.