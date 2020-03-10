Police leadership a disgrace to our democracy and country's citizens

Newspapers usually put the freshest scandal of the day or the week on the front page. Television and radio outlets put such outrages at the top of their news bulletins.

The biggest scandal in SA last weekend was hidden far, far back in the Sunday Times. To get to it you had to go through the news section, then the opinion section, wade through the sports section and finally plough through the business section.

On page nine you would have read: "Ten meetings with the national police commissioner to discuss tackling the construction mafia in SA have been cancelled in the past four months," says South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors CEO Webster Mfebe.

The construction mafia are armed gangs that arrive on construction sites, try to extort money from legitimate contractors and use such violent methods that 84 infrastructure projects worth more than R27bn have been abandoned by fearful companies.

The phenomenon started in KwaZulu-Natal more than two years ago, spread to the Eastern Cape and is now raging like wildfire across the nation. Just this past week, a small contractor in Soshanguve told a harrowing story about attempts by these gangsters to hijack a government project he was working on.