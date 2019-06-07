Accident that claimed pupil's life in Limpopo saddens Fikile Mbalula
The minister of transport has expressed sadness after a pupil died when a car crashed into him.
Koketso Rahlane, the grade 8 pupil, died while eight others were injured after a car driven by an 18-year-old pupil rammed into them.
Fellow pupils had told Sowetan this week that the accident happened just after 11am on Tuesday when a grade 12 pupil lost control of a Nissan bakkie he was driving and crashed into a group of fellow pupils outside Mothlatlego Machaba Secondary School in GaMotupa, outside Bolobedu, in Limpopo.
Witnesses claimed the driver was speeding. They said Rahlane, 14, was hit and crushed against a tree.The car belongs to the grade 12 pupil's parents.
Mbalula said he was sending his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.
“It is equally tragic that this crash was as a result of a young person, a high school learner, who lost control of the vehicle."
Mbalula urged road users to exercise maximum caution on the road.
“As we mark Youth Month and observe Child Protection Week, we must remain mindful of our collective obligation towards ensuring the safety of young people on our roads,” he said.