Accident that claimed pupil's life in Limpopo saddens Fikile Mbalula

The minister of transport has expressed sadness after a pupil died when a car crashed into him.

Koketso Rahlane, the grade 8 pupil, died while eight others were injured after a car driven by an 18-year-old pupil rammed into them.

Fellow pupils had told Sowetan this week that the accident happened just after 11am on Tuesday when a grade 12 pupil lost control of a Nissan bakkie he was driving and crashed into a group of fellow pupils outside Mothlatlego Machaba Secondary School in GaMotupa, outside Bolobedu, in Limpopo.